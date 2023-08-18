Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Left: Wanda Guttormson, 74, Right: Eric Odegard, 29
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof
UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, left, and former New York Sen. James...
James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100
Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer in McLeod, ND.
Cowboy Up Ride Against Cancer nears $1 Million in donations
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Person of interest identified in strangling death of 11-year-old girl found under her bed in Texas
North Dakota Supreme Court
State suspends three Fargo attorneys