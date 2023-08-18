Child with Down Syndrome found after two-hour search in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police were able to track down a missing 6-year-old and return the child home.

Police say the child, who has Down Syndrome, left an apartment when the caregiver was busy. Grand Forks Police, including the UAS team, searched for about two hours.

Officers were checking open garage doors when they came across one and had the homeowner checked his garage. The missing child was in his car. The child was not hurt and brought back home.

