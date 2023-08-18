Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Child with Down Syndrome found after two-hour search in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Police logo
Grand Forks Police logo(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police were able to track down a missing 6-year-old and return the child home.

Police say the child, who has Down Syndrome, left an apartment when the caregiver was busy. Grand Forks Police, including the UAS team, searched for about two hours.

Officers were checking open garage doors when they came across one and had the homeowner checked his garage. The missing child was in his car. The child was not hurt and brought back home.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Robinson Body Camera footage release on August 17, 2023.
Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting
Attorney General Drew Wrigley
Officials release body camera footage of deadly July 14 shooting
Wanda Mae Guttormson, 74, Jamestown
Two arrested after fleeing from police in Jamestown
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations
David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn

Latest News

Downtown Grand Forks, ND.
Dozens of vendors pack downtown Grand Forks for Street Fair
UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof
7am UPDATE: Fire extinguished on downtown Fargo business roof
stock graphic
West Fargo man dies in North Dakota crash
Valley Today Weather - August 18th
Valley Today Weather - August 18th