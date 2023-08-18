Cooking with Cash Wa
Car vs. bike crash sends bicyclist to hospital

Ambulance graphic.
Ambulance graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Someone under 18 years old is hurt after a crash involving a bike and a vehicle.

Authorities say it happened on 12th Ave. N. in Grand Forks around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The report says the juvenile bicyclist rode their bike into oncoming traffic and was then hit. Authorities say the driver that hit the bicyclist tried to stop their vehicle, but couldn’t in time.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Authorities are not saying how old the bicyclist was or releasing any other information at this time.

