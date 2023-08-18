Car vs. bike crash sends bicyclist to hospital

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Someone under 18 years old is hurt after a crash involving a bike and a vehicle.

Authorities say it happened on 12th Ave. N. in Grand Forks around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The report says the juvenile bicyclist rode their bike into oncoming traffic and was then hit. Authorities say the driver that hit the bicyclist tried to stop their vehicle, but couldn’t in time.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

Authorities are not saying how old the bicyclist was or releasing any other information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.