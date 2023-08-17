WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Yet another Fergus Falls resident, who has been at their property for a handful of years, is just now facing ordinance violations from the city.

Rhonda Craft reached out to the Valley News Live Whistleblower Hotline after she was told her trailer needed to be moved off her front driveway and put behind her house.

The problem Craft is facing, is that she lives up against a hill, leaving the driveway as the only option. She’s lived in the house since December of 2018.

“I’m not getting rid of my trailer. My trailer’s in my yard, this is America, I have the right to have my property on my property,” Craft said. “I have no back yard or side yard, where they’re saying I had to park it.”

She said she’s always had a trailer in her yard, not blocking the view of traffic and now she’s received the violation out of nowhere.

She was told that it appeared she was parked on grass because of the weeds under her gravel, which the city said was an issue.

“I’ve laid down rubber matts because it’s weeds, and they informed me that I have to get rid of my weeds, or I can’t park there because it’s grass,” Craft said.

But that’s only a temporary fix for Craft.

“I’m just waiting for the city to say I’ve got rubbage laying around, and I have to clean it up,” Craft said.

After reaching out to the city several times, the Public Works Director, Len Taylor, met with Craft himself. It was there he realized some changes needed to be made with the city ordinances.

“The planning commission will be going through a review of the nuisance language in our codes,” Taylor said. That will be taking place probably this winter.”

Craft is currently working on a petition to have the city review a specific ordinances regarding vehicles and trailers on property. In the meantime, Craft has a message for other residents facing these ordinances.

“Together we can fight. Separately we’re just a voice that’s not being heard. Fight city hall,” Craft said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.