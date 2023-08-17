Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out mobile cannabis dispensary

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.(Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP/Valley News Live) - The Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota, which opened the state’s first recreational marijuana store this month, now plans to roll out a mobile dispensary.

Minnesota Public Radio reported that the dispensary, which will resemble a food truck, will allow the tribe to expand its cannabis business into other markets, but only on tribal lands.

“Obviously, there’s some more security concerns that would be involved with a food truck, but very similar to that concept,” Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong said.

Mobile dispensaries have also popped up in other states, including New York, where authorities have tried to shut them down because that state’s retail licensing system is not yet in place.

The on-reservation NativeCare dispensary saw big crowds when it first opened on Aug. 1, but the long lines have shrunk drastically since then, Strong said. He estimates around 300 customers a day currently visit the dispensary.

Business has been so good they’re now open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. — a number that has long held significance in the cannabis culture and is sometimes used as slang for smoking it.

The mobile dispensary will launch on September 2 at the casino in Thief River Falls in conjunction with a concert by Sawyer Brown.

The White Earth Nation opened its own dispensary a few days after Red Lake, also taking advantage of its tribal sovereignty to enter the market. While recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1, off-reservation retailers aren’t expected to open until early 2025 as the state puts a licensing system in place.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Cameron Richard Starr
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old at Island Park
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding Friday's shooting,...
Body camera footage from July 14th shooting to be released
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Tuscan One Pot - August 17
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – August 17
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News August 17 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Update: Officials Release Body Camera Footage from Deadly Shooting