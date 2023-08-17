New sports and rec facility to be named Sanford Sports Complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A state-of-the-art sports and recreation facility under construction in south Fargo has a new name. The Fargo Sports Complex will be known as the Sanford Sports Complex.

The Fargo Park District says a facility of this magnitude wouldn’t be possible without the support of community partners. The Fargo Park District Foundation has secured nearly $34 million in private donations and more than $11 million of in-kind gifts and services.

“We are honored and proud to partner with the Fargo Park District on the Sanford Sports Complex,” says Tiffany Lawrence, Sanford Health Fargo president and CEO. “Giving back in ways that champion health and wellness in our communities stems from our organization’s history and culture and allows us to impact future generations.”

The indoor facility built on the complex property, which is more than 123 acres, will be known as the Fargo Parks Sports Center at the Sanford Sports Complex.

With the construction of Phase I slated to be completed in the spring of 2024, the Fargo Parks Sports Center will span more than 390,000 square feet and provide indoor space for more than 20,000 local children and over 20 community organizations. The facility is expected to attract over 1 million visitors annually and will provide a true multi-purpose space for Fargo residents and the entire region.

Indoor amenities will include one full-size indoor multi-use turf field, an elevated indoor walking and running track, eight hardwood courts, two sheets of ice, six pickleball courts, three large multi-use community rooms, an indoor playground, Fargo Park District staff offices, and more.

The Sanford Sports Complex will be located at 6100 38th Street South in Fargo. For more information on the project, amenities, and timelines, visit //FargoParks.com/foundation or call 701-499-5887.

Previous Coverage Park District unveils plans for Fargo Sports Complex

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.