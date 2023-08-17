‘Move Over’ laws expanding to protect ND motorists

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration nearly 350 people are struck and killed while standing outside a vehicle, each year.

That number, along with the number of close calls DOT and first responders experience, prompted North Dakota lawmakers to make changes to their “Move Over” laws this spring, to include regular vehicles.

Capt. Bryan Niewind says, ”Common curtesy would tell you ‘Hey let’s give these people space,’ whether it’s an emergency worker, a DOT worker, or anybody else that’s stopped on the road, give them some space while they’re parked and stopped there.”

Failure to move over or slow down when passing a vehicle on the side of the highway with the hazards on in North Dakota will now result in a fine, as it already does in the case of LEO and DOT.

All 50 states and D.C have “Move Over” laws to protect emergency responders. Currently, 19 states have laws, or pending legislation, to protect all motorists.

Officials recommend that if you’re not able to move over, at least slow down 20 to 25 miles below the posted speed limit.

