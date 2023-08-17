Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Latest MN employment numbers show 5th straight month of labor force growth

ST. PAUL, MN
ST. PAUL, MN(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Officials with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) put an overwhelmingly positive spin on July’s monthly employment numbers, despite a 0.1% increase in unemployment.

According to DEED, Minnesota totaled around 3,900 new entries into the labor force in July, putting its labor force participation rate at 68.5%. That’s almost 6 points above the national average (62.6%)

“Ongoing growth in our state’s labor force is a positive sign as many Minnesota employers continue looking for the workers they need,” said Commissioner Matt Varilek.

New faces entering the workforce is good for employers, but it also has a tendency to saturate the market, according to DEED. The state’s unemployment rate ticked up marginally since all of the new people in the labor market are now looking for jobs.

“The increase in the state’s unemployment rate this month is due in large part to new people joining the labor force and starting to look for work,” said Angelina Nguyen, DEED’s Labor Market Information Office Director.

Nguyen continued, saying they’ll keep an eye on those metrics.

“We are keeping a close eye on job growth, as industries continue to adjust hiring levels following strong job growth during the initial years of pandemic employment recovery,” she said.

The department also claims that hourly wages are up as much as 5% over the last year. July alone saw an $0.83 cent increase in average hourly wages across the state.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Cameron Richard Starr
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old at Island Park
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding Friday's shooting,...
Body camera footage from July 14th shooting to be released
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
4PM News Part 2 - August 17
Valley News Live at 4pm
4PM Weather - August 17
Valley News Live at 4pm
4PM News Part 3 - August 17
Valley News Live at 4pm
Body camera video shows rapid fire of binary trigger - August 17