Lane reductions to begin Monday on 13th Avenue for asphalt mill and overlay project

13th Ave lane reductions(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic on 13th Avenue in West Fargo will be a little different next week.

Starting Monday, Aug. 21, eastbound traffic will be reduced to single lane between Prairie Parkway and Sheyenne Street as the city completes asphalt mill and overlay projects.

Intersections adjacent to the repairs will also be impacted. Work on the project is expected to be complete by Next Friday, Aug. 25, pending weather conditions.

Motorists in this area may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly. Always use the ‘S’ check when traveling in and around construction areas – check your speed, space and stress.

