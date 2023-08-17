FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SMOKY SKIES AS WE END THE WEEK

THURSDAY EVENING:

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as strong northerly winds continue to bring in smoke from wildfires in Canada. The highest concentrations of the smoke is over northern Minnesota but even eastern North Dakota will feel the effects. Air quality will start to improve as we get into the overnight hours.

A few things you can do this evening: Limit time outdoors. Keep windows and doors closed. Re-circulate AC in the vehicle. Refrain from outdoor burning. Consider wearing a mask outdoors.

Otherwise, skies will be clearer, sunnier across eastern ND but there may be some smoke aloft. Temperatures will fall into the 60s as we get into the later parts of the evening.

We will start off our Friday with temperatures in the 60s with winds increasing out of the south bringing in warm air. Our temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for most, and a few low 90s cannot be ruled out closer to the South Dakota border. Winds will be strong at times with gusts approaching 40 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: A windy and humid start to our weekend with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 for Saturday. Expect a hot and humid Saturday with high temperatures in the low 90s with the strong winds out of the south continuing. On Sunday a cold front moves in bringing some relief with highs reaching into the upper 70s. We will have a chance of a shower or isolated thunderstorm, but nothing looks severe at this time. Expect cloudy skies for Sunday with lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Hot and muggy temperatures return with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s. We will have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday with partly cloudy skies through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.