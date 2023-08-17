‘Dragon Move In Crew’ helping students settle into residence halls at Minnesota State University Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

Kicking off the start to the fall semester on Thursday, August 17, Minnesota State University Moorhead had move in day for their on campus residence halls. Faculty, staff, alumni, and students made up their affectionately named, ‘Dragon Move In Crew.’

Excited freshman on the MSUM football team smile at the camera and shout, “Roll drags! Roll drags! Hi, mom! Roll drags! Love you mom and dad!”

“You can just feel the excitement building around campus just with everyone rolling in here and it’s just getting really active here--it’s just a big buzz going on,” they add.

Many incoming freshman are excited by the upcoming school year and the opportunity for a new start, but they’re not the only ones.

“I’m a freshman, just like our freshman coming in and we’re all learning together and that’s what’s the beauty of higher education, it’s a learning community,” says the new MSUM President, Tim Downs.

He says, “The advice I always give for new students, is just got meet people and go walk around and find out everything that’s here and then ask questions and then always always always ask for help.”

There’s at least one freshman on campus following that exact advice. Incoming freshman, Emily Bockorny from Aberdeen says, “Mostly new experiences and new people, new opportunities, just getting out of my comfort zone.”

She says she’s looking forward to everything MSUM has to offer and that, “When I toured the campus, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do and then when I got here I saw the tv program they had going on and I thought it was really cool. I was like, ‘oh this could be my thing!’”

Other activities for MSUM’s welcome week include a speech by President Tim Downs and Provost Arrick Jackson, a campus wide scavenger hunt and an outdoor student organization extravaganza where students can learn more about campus student organizations.

Move in day at North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and Concordia is Saturday, August 19.

