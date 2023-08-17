Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

DEED Labor force grows for 5th straight month

DEED says more than 3,900 people joined the workforce in the month of July, marking the fifth straight month of growth.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s labor force continues to grow according to the latest jobs report released today.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says more than 3,900 people joined the workforce in the month of July, marking the fifth straight month of growth.

The state’s unemployment rate increased to 3%, a small increase from June’s 2.9% and below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area led the state in job growth rate over the year, with a 6.9 % growth.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Cameron Richard Starr
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old at Island Park
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding Friday's shooting,...
Body camera footage from July 14th shooting to be released
Rhonda Craft of Fergus Falls is fighting city ordinances.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Another Fergus Falls resident facing city ordinance violations

Latest News

10:30am News Conference: Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out mobile cannabis dispensary
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Tuscan One Pot - August 17
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – August 17