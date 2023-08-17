Body camera footage shows Officer Zach Robinson’s courageous actions during Fargo shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotional audio and video was released Thursday morning as the body camera worn by Officer Zach Robinson was released at a press conference.

The video gives new insight to what took place in that short amount of time on July 14th.

The video shows that Officer Zach Robinson was directing traffic on 25th street when the gunfire began. He was by victim Karlee Koswick’s vehicle, who was involved in the crash that the officers were attending to. That’s where the body camera footage released on Thursday begins.

In the video you hear Officer Robinson call over his radio, “Central, shots fired, shots fired, we’ve got three officers down, three officers down. Send everybody.”

That came in just seconds after the shooter Mohamad Barakat opened fire and wounded Karlie Koswick, officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, and killing officer Jake Wallin. In the body camera footage, you can see a play by play from the moment the shots rang out, to the moment Officer Robinson neutralizes Barakat.

The video shows, Officer Robinson speaking to the other officers, they look at him, and then the gunfire begins. Officer Dotas and Hawes were hit first. Officer Wallin draws his weapon and gets one shot out before his was shot once.

Chief David Zibolski said at the press confrence that Officer Robinson showed extreme restraint in a stressful and traumatic situation.

“Look at how many times officer robinson, even in that situation, knowing he’s the only one there at the moment and other people are in need of very dire medical attention, provides opportunities for Mr. Barakat to surrender,” Zibolski said.

Barakat shot 44 times with the .223 and once with a 9mm and Officer Robinson shot 31 times. With those 31 shots, he hit Barakat 21 times.

The entire exchange, from the moment Barakat opens fire, to the moment Officer Robinson neutralizes Barakat only took one minute and 46 seconds. Which North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said is much longer than one might think.

“Anybody you’ve ever talked to who’s been in a fire fight of this kind will tell you, one minute and 46 seconds is a lifetime, and that is a very long turn of events,” Wrigley said.

Officer Robinson is also seen going back and forth from each end of the vehicle trying to get a better angle. That’s something Zibolski says is what a highly-trained officer would do.

”These are things we are trained to do. With the training, along with his great metholitical, very calm, very committed approach, in doing what he had to do. In a very high stress, dangerous situation... Reloading, you’ll see him move around that vehicle a couple of times. That’s training,” Zibolski said.

The part that stuck out to many is when Officer Robinson walks away from the protection of the vehicle. He has to walk past the other three officers who are lying on the ground wounded, and directly approaches the shooter, who is lying on the ground., all while demanding Barakat to stop what he was doing, and to put the gun down.

After Officer Robinson neutralizes Barakat and goes around his vehicle, he is joined by another Fargo officer, Mike Clower, who was set to retire days later, as he arrived with his gun drawn.

Many have deemed Officer Robinson a hero for his actions that day, and after the release of the footage, this holds to be true for the community.

Valley News Live did ask today if officials would be releasing the other officers body camera footage, but officials announced that that footage will not be released at this time.

