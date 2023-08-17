Bismarck man celebrates 105th birthday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world has changed a lot in the past 100 years. From the cars we drive to the phones we use and even the way we work, so much has changed.

There is one man who has seen it all, and more.

Ray Magstadt was born on this day in 1918.

“I’m 105,” he said. “I was born on August 17.”

Magstadt was born on August 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota. His life has been carefully documented in photographs. There are photos of his dad, who served in the Army during WWI. Magstadt was born while his dad was serving in France.

“I was nine months old when he got back,” said Magstadt.

He grew up in the Great Depression and remembers searching for work.

“You couldn’t find any jobs at that time. They were paying $1 a day maybe,” he recalled.

In 1939, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“We did different kinds of work,” he said.

Magstadt was assigned to work at Wind Cave in the Black Hills.

“We made blocks, rock blocks for steps to get into the cave. We dug rocks from the fields,” Magstadt recalled.

He was drafted into the Army in WWII. An illness kept him from serving overseas.

“I guess the Lord didn’t want me to go,” Magstadt said.

Instead, he worked stateside at a North Carolina parachute camp. After the war, he worked in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore before coming back to South Dakota. There he took a job as an accountant for the Bureau of Reclamation. In the 1950s, he was transferred to Bismarck.

“That’s how I got here,” he remembered.

He’s been here ever since. He and his wife Sylvia raised their children here. She passed away in 1998; he has slowed down a little, but he’s still living independently. He isn’t really sure why he’s lived so long.

“When I was younger I thought I’d never see the year 2000,” he laughed.

But he says at his age, every day is a gift, a gift he’s happy to receive.

Magstadt isn’t sure what the secret is to live to 105. He says maybe it’s in his genes; his dad lived to be 98 and his mom until age 93.

