West Fargo Eats produce pick-up available Thursday

(West Fargo Eats)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats will be open on Thursday, August 17th from 4-5:30 PM for contact-free produce pick-up.

Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to drive or walk up to this mobile food pantry. Contact-free produce is provided on a first come, first served basis and those in need do not need to call ahead. Food items will consist of a variety of fruits and veggies---watermelon, carrots, plums, nectarines, sweet corn, and some frozen bread. Diapers will also be available. Volunteers will be taking safety precautions and we ask that clients arriving by car remain in their vehicles at all times.

They ask that clients not arrive sooner than 10 minutes prior to Pop up start.

West Fargo Eats is the innovative result of a unique collaboration between Lutheran Church of the Cross, Gate City Bank, YWCA Cass Clay, and Great Plains Food Bank to form the new Food Share Alliance in West Fargo – a first in this community. West Fargo Eats offers a shopping-style experience open on a consistent schedule, bringing empowerment, respect, and dignity to individuals and families experiencing temporary food insecurity.

In July, they shared food with more than 388 households who received 18,513 meals.

For updates about West Fargo Eats., like/follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westfargoeats

