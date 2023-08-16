Cooking with Cash Wa
Today’s Cold Front Brought Wind, Spotty Showers & Smoke

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thick smoke Thursday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TONIGHT - THUSDAY:

The cold front continues to sweep through the valley this evening, producing a showers east. The main forecast concern for Wednesday is strong winds and increasing smoke late tonight. The strongest gusts will be in northeastern ND through tonight. Gusts have reached the 40+ mph range. Elsewhere, gusts will be around 30-35 mph.

A thicker plume of wildfire smoke begins to spill into the valley with the northwesterly flow overnight into Thursday. The thickest of this smoke will be across Minnesota and along the Red River. Air Quality is expected to reach unhealthy to very unhealthy levels. For this, we have called for a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Thursday.

A few things you can do: Limit time outdoors. Keep windows and doors closed. Re-circulate AC in the vehicle. Refrain from outdoor burning. Consider wearing a mask outdoors.

Otherwise, skies will be clearer, sunnier across eastern ND but there may be some smoke aloft. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 70s for all.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Warmest day of the work week will be on Friday with temperatures warming into the 80s and low 90s. Friday also looks quite windy again with southerly gusts over 30-40 mph.

WEEKEND: Slightly on the warmer side in the 80s in the afternoon, but still seasonable with temperatures in the morning in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance of some precipitation on Saturday night, however we will continue to update you if it looks to be on the stronger or severe side.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Summer-like weather returns as we will have a chance of an isolated shower on Monday with heat returning as our highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and our lows in the 60s.

