Temporary street closures for Grand Forks Street Fair

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers need to be aware of a temporary street closure in downtown Grand Forks starting Thursday, August 17 for the Downtown Street Fair. The closures will be in place until Sunday, August 21.

The closure will include:

S. 3rd St. (Demers Ave. to Kittson Ave.)

Kittson Ave. (S. 3rd St. to S. 4th St.)

S. 4th St. (Devers Ave. to Kittson Ave.)

No parking or containers will be allowed in the closure areas.

Cities Area Transit buses will be using South 5th for exiting of the Metro Transit Center and there will be no bus pick up service from Kittson Avenue and South 3rd Street. Riders must use the Metro Transit Center to be picked up within this closure.

For additional information regarding the Downtown Development Street Fair visit their website at https://downtownforks.com/downtown-street-fair

