Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Student hurt in shooting inside high school in Georgia, sheriff says

By Steve Byerly and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a shooting call on the campus of Josey High School.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting happened in the school.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the finger, and authorities are still looking for the shooting suspect, the sheriff said.

Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on...
Police respond after a shooting was reported at Josey High School in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday.(WRDW)

The victim and the shooter are both believed to be students, and they got into an altercation that escalated into gunfire, Roundtree said. Some of it was caught on video, the sheriff said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked parents to report Josey’s football stadium to reunify with their students.

Police started converging on the area just before 11:30 a.m. and almost immediately blocked 15th Street near the school, the sheriff said.

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, personnel were on the scene from the Georgia State Patrol and Richmond County Marshal’s Office. At least some of the law enforcement officers were in tactical gear, the sheriff said.

High schools in Augusta just started the academic year last week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Whistleblower Hotline: Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Anders Odegaard
Sentencing delayed for Minnesota man accused of killing his wife
Erin Stapleton was arrested following a crash damaging several objects.
UPDATE: Apartment damaged, trees knocked down in Fargo crash
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death

Latest News

FILE - Banggai cardinalfish swim in a tank at an export warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia,...
US looks to ban imports, exports of a tropical fish threatened by aquarium trade
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
First responders taking part in 3-day emergency training exercise
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – August 16
Researchers at NYU Langone Health examine cells from a pig kidney biopsy after the transplant...
Pig kidney works in a donated body for over a month, a step toward animal-human transplants