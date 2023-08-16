Pembina County Correctional Officer arrested for DUI

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Pembina County Correctional Officer was arrested over the weekend for DUI. Peyton Robert Jerome, 26, was pulled over in Pembina County just before 4:45 AM Sunday for failing to signal. The officer says he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and says Jerome had slurred speech and lacked balance during field sobriety tests.

Court documents indicate Jerome initially denied drinking, but later stated: “To be honest with you, I have been drinking.” When the officer asked how much, he replied: “Enough for you to take me to jail”.

Jerome’s initial appearance is scheduled for August 28th.

Sheriff Terry Meidinger says the department is conducting an internal investigation into the employee’s conduct. He had no further comment at this time.

