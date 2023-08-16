Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Pembina County Correctional Officer arrested for DUI

(WKYT)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Pembina County Correctional Officer was arrested over the weekend for DUI. Peyton Robert Jerome, 26, was pulled over in Pembina County just before 4:45 AM Sunday for failing to signal. The officer says he smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle and says Jerome had slurred speech and lacked balance during field sobriety tests.

Court documents indicate Jerome initially denied drinking, but later stated: “To be honest with you, I have been drinking.” When the officer asked how much, he replied: “Enough for you to take me to jail”.

Jerome’s initial appearance is scheduled for August 28th.

Sheriff Terry Meidinger says the department is conducting an internal investigation into the employee’s conduct.  He had no further comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George
West Fargo elementary principal arrested
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death
Whistleblower Hotline: Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Death investigation graphic
Swimmer found dead in Devils Lake
Anders Odegaard
Sentencing delayed for Minnesota man accused of killing his wife

Latest News

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old at Island Park
KVLY Sports - Fargo North PKG - 081523
Roadwork on 19th Avenue North will reduce traffic to one lane near I-29
West Fargo Eats produce pick-up available Thursday