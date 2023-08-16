MN AG Ellison’s Office Secures Guilty Plea from Tinklenberg for the Murder of 93-year-old Grandmother

Kanabec County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced August 16 that they secured a guilty plea with Dustin Tinklenberg for 2nd-degree intentional murder in the September 2022 murder of his grandmother, 93-year-old Stella Anderson, in Kanabec County.

The State accepted a Norgaard plea, which means while a defendant cannot recall committing a crime due to intoxication or amnesia they can still plead guilty for that crime. Since Tinklenberg was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the murder of his grandmother and could not recall committing the crime he is qualified to enter this plea agreement.

Tinklenberg is to be sentenced November 13, 2023. As part of Tinklenberg’s guilty plea, the State will recommend a sentence of 26 years.

93-year-old Stella Anderson was discovered on September 13 of 2022 by a family member. Ms. Anderson was found with significant injuries about her face and head that were caused by a sharp bladed object.

Her grandson, Tinklenberg, had been seen at Ms. Anderson’s home the previous evening of September 12. Tinklenberg was noticed later that same evening with something on his belt that resembled a hatchet which was later discovered to be missing from the home.

Tinklenberg was arrested September 13 with no specific recollection of any events having transpired the previous evening at the time when his grandmother was assaulted and killed. Tinklenberg’s blood was drawn in accordance with a search warrant confirming the presence of methamphetamine was in his system at the time of arrest.

The Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case upon referral from a Kanabec County Attorney.

AG Ellison had this statement to say following the announcement of the plea deal,

“My thoughts are with Stella Anderson’s family today, whose lives were permanently changed because of this horrific murder. I hope this conviction brings them a sense of accountability and a step closer to healing” … “I’m very proud of the attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office, the Kanabec County Attorney’s Office, investigators, and law enforcement who brought this case to a successful conviction.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.