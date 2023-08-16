WATCH: Minnesota deputy catches toddlers dropped from second story of burning home

WACONIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people, including two toddlers, are recovering after being rescued from the second floor of a burning home in Waconia, Minnesota.

Deputies with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home on the 400 block of South Orange St. just before 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, on reports of a fully-involved fire. Arriving first responders learned there were a number of residents trapped on the second floor.

Body camera footage shows a deputy run to the house that is fully engulfed in flames. He positions himself under a window and catches a one-year-old boy. After sprinting the tiny boy to safety, he runs back to the home and catches a three-year-old girl as her parents drop her to the waiting officer.

The children and two parents were rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with injuries. Two dogs were trapped in the fire and did not survive.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy suffered minor injuries, and was treated and released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The victims were identified in a GoFundMe account and Facebook post as Dru and Chrissy DeLange and their children, 3-year-old Freya and 1-year-old Finn. GoFundMe organizer Faith DeLange says the family is being treated for smoke inhalation and broken vertebrae in their backs.

If you’d like to help the DeLanges, go here to donate.

