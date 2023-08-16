Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is arrested after an alleged sexual assault Friday. Cameron Richard Starr is accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl on a slide at Island Park. Court documents reveal he sent her a message on Facebook messenger telling her not to tell anyone.

According to the documents, the victim showed that message to an adult, who he then assaulted as well. The documents state, at an apartment, Starr grabbed the adult’s face and threw her down multiple times, so much so that she dislocated a finger fighting back. He’s also accused of stealing $2000-$3000 from her, which he had on him when he was taken to jail.

Court documents state, after assaulting the adult, Starr started banging on the door to the room that the girls were in, with the victim stating she was “scared for her life” and barricaded the door with heavy shelf.

Starr was found hiding in a hedge outside the apartment on 11th St S. He’s charged with Sexual assault-Victim 15-18 and Domestic violence-Bodily injury-2nd or subsequent off.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 20th.

