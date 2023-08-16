Cooking with Cash Wa
Intoxicated tourists from US were ‘trapped’ at Eiffel Tower, officials say

FILE - Two American tourists are accused of overstaying their welcome at the Eiffel Tower.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two drunken Americans spent the night at the Eiffel Tower illegally, authorities said.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said the men were discovered Monday morning by security.

They were allegedly intoxicated and had fallen asleep after their Sunday tour.

The operator of the tower is planning to press charges.

Prosecutors said no damage was found. They dismissed the fine for trespassing on an historic or cultural site.

