Horace recall election results

Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The unofficial results are in on the recall election of a Horace city councilmember.
Stephanie Landstrom will keep her seat on the board. She defeated her challenger Arlin Fisher 611-202.
The City of Horace posted on social media with the information.
Landstrom was recalled following complaints and a petition regarding the ending of a new-home tax abatement program.
