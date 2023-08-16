Horace recall election results

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The unofficial results are in on the recall election of a Horace city councilmember.

Stephanie Landstrom will keep her seat on the board. She defeated her challenger Arlin Fisher 611-202.

The City of Horace posted on social media with the information.

Landstrom was recalled following complaints and a petition regarding the ending of a new-home tax abatement program.

