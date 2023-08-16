Cooking with Cash Wa
Head of ND Heath and Human Services to resign

Chris Jones
Chris Jones(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced the resignation of state Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones Wednesday afternoon.

Jones has served as the Human Services Commissioner since 2017 and as the Health and Human Services Commissioner when the two departments merged last year.

“Under his leadership, Health and Human Services has delivered quality, efficient and effective programs and services and improved the lives of North Dakotans. He and his team increased access to behavioral health care and addiction services, helped children ages zero to five realize their potential through quality early childhood experiences, supported the state’s workforce needs by leading an effort to improve access to quality, affordable child care and reduced costs for long-term care and Medicaid. We wish him all the best in his next chapter,” said Burgum in a statement.

Jones resigned from his role to pursue a position as vice president and senior fellow at The Cicero Institute, a nonpartisan public policy organization, where he will collaborate with legislative members across states to promote innovative healthcare reform policy.

“I am grateful and honored to have served North Dakotans during my time at HHS, and I’ve been humbled to work alongside a dedicated team committed to improving the health and well-being of the people we serve,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones’ last day will be September 15. Deputy Commissioner Sara Stolt will serve in the interim.

