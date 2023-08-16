Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is pleading guilty to three counts of felony gross sexual imposition.

Beau Abrahamson, 39, is accused of sexually abusing two kids, ages 7 and 9, in 2018 and 2023.

The plea change, Thursday, is not part of a deal. His sentence is up to the judge.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 20th.

