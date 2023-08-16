First responders taking part in 3-day emergency training exercise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, fire officials and other first response agencies are taking part in a three-day training exercise. They say the annual training event has been discussed and planned for several months, and is not in response to any threats, intelligence or heightened security concerns.

The Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Police Department, along with Cass County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Fire Department, Red River Regional Dispatch Center, Sanford Ambulance, Simulation In Motion-North Dakota (SIM-ND), Fargo Emergency Management and West Fargo Emergency Management are all taking part in the training exercises on August 16-August 18.

Training simulations are scheduled several times throughout the day between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Northview Church, located at 2401 25th Street South.

The exercise is designed to be a realistic scenario to practice security, sheltering and evacuation plans. Team members may be seen carrying firearms and moving around the exterior of the building. The public can expect to hear loud noises and yelling. There will be several emergency response vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights. There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

Public safety services will continue to be offered during this training exercise and people should continue to report emergencies by dialing 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.