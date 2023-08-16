First Responders Practice Training

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local first responders from the fire and police departments of Fargo, West Fargo, Cass County, joined with Sanford Ambulance to do practice different types of drills.

These exercises are aimed to make sure the departments are better able to respond to emergencies in a cohesive manner.

Craig Nelson, Division Chief at Fargo Fire, says “people get to know each other, learn each others’ equipment and operations, so that when we respond to fires, we can work together more effectively, and we respond to each others’ fires on a regular basis.”

The departments become familiar with each others’ personnel, equipment and methods of operations.

Fire Chief for West Fargo, Dan Fuller, notes that these practices drills have been going on for a few years, and this year they have all the local departments to practice Active Shooter Hostile Event Training.

The trainings will be happening throughout the next three days at the Northview Church.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.