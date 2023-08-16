Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

First Responders Practice Training

First Responder Drills happening for the next three days at the Northview Church
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local first responders from the fire and police departments of Fargo, West Fargo, Cass County, joined with Sanford Ambulance to do practice different types of drills.

These exercises are aimed to make sure the departments are better able to respond to emergencies in a cohesive manner.

Craig Nelson, Division Chief at Fargo Fire, says “people get to know each other, learn each others’ equipment and operations, so that when we respond to fires, we can work together more effectively, and we respond to each others’ fires on a regular basis.”

The departments become familiar with each others’ personnel, equipment and methods of operations.

Fire Chief for West Fargo, Dan Fuller, notes that these practices drills have been going on for a few years, and this year they have all the local departments to practice Active Shooter Hostile Event Training.

The trainings will be happening throughout the next three days at the Northview Church.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George, 39, appears in Cass County Court on August 16, 2023.
UPDATE: West Fargo elementary principal charged with possession of child porn
Whistleblower Hotline: Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Anders Odegaard
Sentencing delayed for Minnesota man accused of killing his wife
Erin Stapleton was arrested following a crash damaging several objects.
UPDATE: Apartment damaged, trees knocked down in Fargo crash
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death

Latest News

Liquor Control Board
Push for Fargo Liquor Control Board to get rid of liquor license cap
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather August 16
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News August 16 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM News August 16 - Part 2