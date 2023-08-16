Fargo North looking to return to state title game; led by NDSU Commit Peder Haugo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been an especially long off-season for the Fargo North Spartans, one that comes right after falling in Dakota Bowl just under nine months ago.

But the attitude at fall camp is loose, ready, and amped up for the start of the season this week.

“We all kinda came together and were like, ‘this is gonna be, this is the time to flip the scripts on North and just make us good at football again, or any sport’,” Spartan running back Peter Haugo said. “We all came together, believed in each other and hopefully can get it done this year.”

You just heard from one of the main senior anchors on the Spartan ship, that’s Peder Haugo, the ultimate Iron Man athlete, starring at linebacker and running back, will pursue his football career at NDSU next season.

“I have a lot of faith in him, and I know if we’re not doing too good, I can count on him to bring us up and get us going again, he’s just a great guy, I’ve known him forever,” Spartan tight end Carter Zeller said. “He’s a great person to be around.

“He leads by example, but he also leads off the field, I mean, he’s just a great kid to be around,” Spartan fullback Jim Miller said.

Not just these guys, but over a third of the varsity roster is seniors, over 30 players total, and they’re looking for Fargo North’s first state title since 2000.

“It’d be great, just, obviously just being a leader on the team, and leaving a mark behind for the little kids, and just having the fans believe in the north side again would be amazing,” Haugo said.

North’s first opponent of the season comes up against the Horace Hawks, who went winless last season, but also graduated no seniors.

“Nobody can be overlooked, everyone needs to have - we gotta give every single team the same amount of respect we give everybody else,” Fargo North head coach Adam Roland said. “They’re gonna come out hard, they’re gonna come out flying, and we gotta be ready and be able to put in a full game.”

The Spartans and Hawks are two out of four class AA teams in action on Friday Night. The Hawks looking for their first win in just their second season of Varsity football.

