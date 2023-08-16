Dakota Memorial School Receives Grant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We try to teach these kids and give them the education they deserve to be successful in life” says English Teacher, Daniel Kelly, of the Dakota Memorial School.

Dakota Memorial School has been giving children with complex education plans a place to learn and grow.

Some of these children have faced major traumas in life, have psychiatric or behavioral issues.

The school was granted $5,000 from the First Lutheran Church Foundation, and they have big plans to upgrade their library.

The school helps students with a wide array of reading levels, so to be able to offer a grater selection of literature will ensure that all of the students needs and interests are met. They put an emphasis on their reading and literature programs, as they know it is the foundation of life, and to ensuring the kids are able to achieve their full potential in life.

