Brainerd under boil water order after test revealed presence of coliform

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - A boil order in Brainerd could last until at least Wednesday as the public utilities company flushes out millions of gallons of contaminated water.

The order applies to all of Brainerd’s 5,000 customers and it won’t be lifted until the state department of health gives the green light.

Boil orders have happened before in Brainerd; the city is among the few municipalities in Minnesota to not treat their water. According to officials, their standard testing protocol on Aug. 7 revealed the presence of total coliform, a bacteria that sometimes signals the presence of other bacteria like E. coli.

“Generally this type of bacteria comes from where you’ve had construction. The city’s had construction. We’ve had construction. It’s difficult to determine what caused it,” said Todd Wicklund of Brainerd Public Utilities.

Officials said they waited for a second positive test to confirm results because it meant flushing around 12 million gallons of water from the city’s water towers, then refilling those towers with clean water that, for now, is treated with chlorine until state health officials indicate otherwise.

It’s impacting hospitals to nurses to the neighborhood pub; managers at O’Neary’s Irish Pub told WCCO they’ve had to spend more than $1,000 on bottled soda, bottled water, bags of ice and hand sanitizer to wash all the glasses.

Ice, according to O’Neary’s Koya Storsted, is selling out incredibly fast at local Cub Foods and gas stations.

Brainerd does add flouride to its water to promote dental health. It will be up to the Public Utilities Commission to consider permanently treating the water with chlorine.

