Body camera footage from July 14th shooting to be released

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will hold a news conference to discuss surveillance and police body camera video evidence pertaining to the July 14, 2023, police shooting incident in Fargo, ND.

The news conference will be held Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 am in the City Commission Room, Fargo City Hall, located at 225 4th Street North in Fargo, ND.

This news conference will be recorded and broadcasted on The City of Fargo broadcast channel 56, at TVFargo.com and streamed live on The City’s social media platforms.

