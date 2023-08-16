Annual Cobber Corn Feed happening in Moorhead on Wednesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concordia’s new president, Dr. Colin Irvine, is joining the community for the annual Cobber Corn Feed on Wednesday, August 16.

It’s an annual tradition where Cobbers and the community gather for an evening of delicious corn on the cob and fun before the start of a new school year. The event is open to alumni, students, friends, and perspective students, as well as the public. It is happening from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. near Prexy’s Pond at Concordia College.

The corn promises to be tasty, hot and free. If you are looking for a little more food, concessions are available for purchase. There will also be music, inflatable obstacle courses, face painting, and photo opportunities with mascot, Kernel Cobb.

Cobber Corn Feeds have become an annual tradition throughout the country. Concordia administrators say it allows students, alumni, and friends to renew friendships, make new acquaintances, and learn more about what is happening at the college. There will be 15 corn feeds this summer held in six states.

You can learn more at //www.ConcordiaCollege.edu/cornfeed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.