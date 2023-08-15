Wind & Warm Today Ahead of Wednesday’s Cold Front

TUESDAY:

This morning, lows will be in the 50s and 60s with clear skies. Southwest flow kicks in, causing high temperatures to warm about 10 degrees from Monday up to the mid and upper 80s! A few more clouds build in for the afternoon making it a partly cloudy day. The breeze continues as well into the afternoon out of the southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Near the low and upper 80s for the rest of the week. Slight chance of showers with a chance of some stronger to severe storms for out Eastern counties. We will also continue to have breezy conditions with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph on Friday. Things warm up on Thursday for the Warmest day on Friday getting in the upper 80s.Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching into the low 90s! Nearly all week remains a bit on the breezy side. The only chance of precipitation is going to be on Thursday morning with some sprinkles but otherwise dry with mostly clear skies.

NEXT WEEKEND: Slightly on the warmer side in the 80s in the afternoon, but still seasonable with temperatures in the morning in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance of some precipitation on Saturday night, however we will continue to update you if it looks to be on the stronger or severe side.

