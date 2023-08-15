West Fargo elementary principal arrested

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo Public Schools elementary principal is facing potential charges after being arrested.

The West Fargo Public School District sent out a notice to families of Independence Elementary School saying on Aug. 14, 2023, they were notified Principal David George was arrested.

Since the arrest, the district says George has requested to submit his resignation to West Fargo Public Schools.

A check of the Cass County jail roster shows 39-year-old David Preston George was arrested on Aug. 14 for possession of certain prohibited materials. North Dakota Century Code defines possession of certain prohibited material as materials that include a motion picture, photograph, or other visual representation that includes sexual conduct by a minor.

In the email to families, the district says, “We know this news is unexpected and may cause stress for you or your learner(s). We want to assure you that Assistant Principal Kaye Fischer, with additional support from former Independence Principal Mike Shea, and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Rachael Agre, will be available throughout this transition until a more permanent plan is put into place.

Since this is both a personnel matter and an open investigation with law enforcement, West Fargo Public Schools cannot comment further at this time.”

On April 28, 2023, the district sent out a news release saying David George will be appointed as the principal of Independence Elementary, after serving as the assistant principal at Cheney Middle School. At that time, the district said George had worked for the school system since 2013 with a total of 15 years of experience in education.

While at Cheney Middle School, the district said George held the activities director portfolio, coordinated the ND state assessment process and lead the Site Based Leadership Team.

Valley News Live has requested the full personnel file for George from the district. The story will be updated when new information is available.

