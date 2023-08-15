West Fargo Business for Domestic Abuse

Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo business opens to help victims escape domestic abuse
By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “it’s a gut punch every time it happens but I think that after the storm calms, education has to remain” Jodi Jordheim, a survivor of domestic abuse, and owner of “Styled With Strength” states.

She says she opened her store to support their counseling, awareness, and education services for the Fargo community.

“Making a purchase and helping a woman can truly save her life”, as the stores profits goes towards providing those services.

She says she wants to give women the chance to escape and heal from abusive relationships -- as she had to rely on services to do the same, ten years ago.

“That’s why the cycle of abuse continues is because victims are afraid, even now, to share their story, because they are scared of what could potentially happen”, and her purpose is to make sure there is a space where those victims feel comfortable to speak out.

Staying silent may seem like the easiest thing to do, but she encourages victims to contact loved ones or resources that could help them to recover.

Rachel Stellwag, the company’s peer support specialist, reassures that “there’s always going to be someone here to help you and that we are people that can come help”.

Styled With Strength is supporting the recent West Fargo victim’s family by linking the Go Fund Me on their website, reaching out to offer them support, and continuing to spread domestic violence awareness and education.

“sharing her story and making sure that the community knows her, and not just the details of her death.”

