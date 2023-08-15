Wednesday’s Cold Front Brings Wind & Smoke

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY:

It’s been another pretty quiet and comfortable day across the Valley! Aside from a few high-level clouds, skies are mostly clear. Temperatures really warmed up today just as forecast with the help of westerly and southwesterly winds bringing in warmer air. Temps heading into the evening are in the 80s. A bit cooler far north due to our next system moving in.

A front has become stationary near the International Border. Just behind/north of the front is a thicker plume of near-surface smoke. Most of this smoke should remain in Canada tonight, but smoke may begin to drift closer to the border.

Wildfire smoke returns to the Valley today. Our friends in Northern Minnesota have an Air Quality Warning issued until Wednesday at 10 am. However, there is a front arriving on Wednesday that will bring another plume of smoke that will be more widespread across the Valley and worse for those with underlying health issues.

Waking up Wednesday morning, lows will be mild in the 60s thanks to elevated southerly winds overnight. Skies will be mostly clear south in the morning with cloudier and smokier conditions north.

As the cold front moves across the Valley, there may be a few showers or isolated storms in our eastern counties of Minnesota. The main forecast concern for Wednesday is strong winds and increasing smoke in the afternoon and evening.

As for the wind, the strongest gusts will be in northeastern ND. Gusts may reach the 40 mph range. Elsewhere, gusts will be around 30-35 mph. The winds also pull in more smoke into Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph on Thursday and thick smoke lingers in some parts of the Valley. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler by about 10 degrees from Wednesday due to the cooler NW wind and smoke. Highs will be in the 70s. Warmest day on Friday with temperatures warming into the 80s and low 90s. Friday also looks quite windy again with southerly gusts over 30 mph.

NEXT WEEKEND: Slightly on the warmer side in the 80s in the afternoon, but still seasonable with temperatures in the morning in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance of some precipitation on Saturday night, however we will continue to update you if it looks to be on the stronger or severe side.

