Two injured after motorcycle collides with deer in Ottertail County

motorcycle crash
motorcycle crash(WITN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTERTAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were injured after they hit a deer with their motorcycle.

The Ottertail County Sheriff’s office says 71- year-old Larry Kornovich and 71 -year-old Susan Kornovich of Lake Park, MN were traveling eastbound on Co Hwy 74 near Co Hwy 32 when they collided with a deer.

Officials say both riders were wearing helmets but they suffered significant injuries and were flown from the scene by Life Link to Sanford in Fargo.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

