Ten police academy graduates join the Fargo Police force

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department welcomed ten new officers on Tuesday, August 15. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says they all completed a challenging 13-week academy comprised of classroom work and in-the-field training.

Zibolski says Police Academy Class V is made up of people with varying experience and different backgrounds. He says they are ready for the job both physically and academically; this is the first-ever police academy class to have all recruits pass the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) test on the first try.

The academy was going on as the Fargo Police Department dealt with the death of Officer Jake Wallin and two other officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, being shot in the line-of-duty. Zibolski says all recruits decided to continue on the path to a career in law enforcement.

”Aside from that risk, that danger, this really tragic event, you remain committed to this noble profession and to our city. That’s important,” Zibolski said at the swearing in ceremony. “That’s really to your credit. That you continued that commitment and grew closer together not only with your classmates, but with our department team and our department family.”

Both the police chief and Fargo’s Mayor commended the dedication of the officers and support from their family members, who also join the law enforcement family.

“I also want to thank families because this will be difficult with you at times,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “Those awkward times where someone has to rush off to duty, somebody has to pick up the pace to help out somebody else. You too will be sitting through many of those times wondering if he’ll come home or will she come home tonight.”

Zibolski said, though the last month has been a hardship for the department, this academy class has gone through things some officers don’t experience in their entire career.

AYANNAH CHARETTE is a native of Belcourt, North Dakota, and earned an associate degree in law enforcement and an associate degree in criminal justice. Prior to starting the Academy, she worked as a correctional officer, dispatcher and was a volunteer firefighter. Ayannah chose to become a police officer because she wanted to be able to help people, even if it’s just one person.

AARON DUNCAN is from Deer Creek, Minnesota, and earned an associate in liberal education from M State - Wadena and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bemidji State University (BSU). Before starting at the Academy, Aaron has a variety of jobs, including owning a lawn care and snow removal business and working as a public safety officer for BSU. Aaron chose to become a police officer so he could uphold the law and assist people in times of need. His brother, Jonas, is also a police officer at FPD.

MOLLIE GAST is from Fargo, North Dakota, and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Canyon University. Mollie worked several customer service jobs before joining the Academy. She also worked at a daycare and was a nanny. Mollie decided to pursue a career in law enforcement to help serve and build relationships with those in the Fargo community.

ANDERSON HAGEROTT is a native of Center, North Dakota, and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from North Dakota State University. Anderson is preparing to commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the North Dakota National Guard as a military police (MP) officer. He has enjoyed serving as an MP and is looking forward to giving back to the Fargo community as a police officer with the FPD.

JAYDEN JACKSON is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, and attended Winona State University before transferring to North Dakota State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in homeland security. Jayden worked at Cass County Jail before joining the Academy. Jayden wanted to become a police officer to be able to work with the community and promote a safe environment for everyone.

JACK KRUEGER is a Fargo native and attended Moorhead State Community and Technical College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Before joining the Academy, Jack worked at West Central Juvenile Detention Center. He decided to pursue a career in law enforcement to help his community feel safe and assist others to make better life choices.

RODERICK MURPHY is from Bemidji, Minnesota, and earned an associate degree in criminal justice. Before joining the Academy, Roderick served in the U.S. Army for six years as an Infantryman. He also worked at the Beltrami County Jail as a corrections officer. Roderick chose a career in law enforcement to serve his community, directly impacting those around him. He also understands the need to uphold the law and protect those who cannot protect themselves.

LANDON SMITH is from Cokato, Minnesota, and attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management. Landon worked as a project manager for an industrial construction company before starting the Academy. Landon wanted a career that was exciting and always changing, while helping those living in his community.

GAGE THESING grew up in Albany, Minnesota, and is currently a student at North Dakota State University. He worked as a sales consultant at Best Buy before joining the Academy. Gage has always had a passion for law enforcement, his father and grandfather worked for the DNR and his uncle is a sheriff’s deputy. These role models have inspired Gage to serve his community as a police officer.

COLE WINTER is from Ellendale, North Dakota, and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in emergency management from North Dakota State University. Before joining the Academy, Cole worked a variety of jobs, including being a community service officer for the Moorhead Police Department. Cole chose to become a police officer because he is passionate about emergencies services and wants to give back to the community that he cares about deeply.

