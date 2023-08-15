Sentencing delayed for Minnesota man accused of killing his wife

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man accused of beating his wife to death in front of his five children last August.

Anders Odegaard was scheduled to be sentenced in Marshall County Court on Tuesday, August 15, but the judge withdrew the guilty plea saying the victim’s family was not notified of the plea agreement ahead of time, which is required by state law.

Assistant County Attorney Don Aandal said, “It’s kind of a good thing, because during the pre-sentence investigation the defendant gave some answers to questions that gave me concern about his psychological state.”

Aandal says a psychological exam was ordered for Odegaard on Friday and there will be no further hearings until the exam is complete.

