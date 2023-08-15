Cooking with Cash Wa
Records and growth highlight oil and gas production numbers for June 2023(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas industry had a good June.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said both oil and gas production went up three percent compared to May, and that the state also set records for the amount of gas captured and the number of active producing wells.

North Dakota produced 1.16 million barrels of oil a day and 3.25 million cubic feet of gas a day in June.

Helms said the growth can be attributed to activity moving outside of the “core” of the Bakken.

“We’re seeing very stagnant activity within the core area as opposed to out in the tier two area. That reflects itself in a nice production increase, but also a flat gas-oil ratio,” said Helms.

Helms warned that it may be tougher to maintain gas capture rates as production moves farther from gas production facilities near the core.

