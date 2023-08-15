Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights GFX
Man hit by train in North Fargo
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death
Death investigation graphic
Swimmer found dead in Devils Lake

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, killed in motorcycle crash at age 28
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder
Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in hhock;
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (KAKE, FACEBOOK | MARION,...
Newspaper publisher speaks out after raid