No transportation disruptions for Moorhead Area Public Schools this Year

Moorhead Area Public Schools will have all of their high school bus routes running throughout...
Moorhead Area Public Schools will have all of their high school bus routes running throughout the year.(WEAU)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After announcing on August 1, that some high school bus routes would be canceled, officials with Moorhead Area Public Schools say that won’t be the case.

“We are thrilled to be able to minimize the impact of the continued bus driver shortage on our Moorhead Area Public School students and their families with this partnership. The transportation team continues to monitor the situation and try to provide the best possible service to our families in this difficult staffing environment,” said Steve Moore, Operations and Emergency Management Executive Director.

The district signed a contract with a new transportation vendor, Olander Bus Service, allowing for full capacity for existing routes.

At the beginning of August, the district announced that five high school routes would need to be canceled due to driver shortages. This was scheduled to impact approximately 120 students.

“We recognize that there is continual risk of changes throughout the year, but we believe that this announcement puts us in a stronger position starting the school year,” said Moore.

Routing information for all families will be available on PowerSchool, the district’s online parent portal on Wednesday, August 16.

