Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

ND ranks above most states in DUI arrests

ND ranks above most states in DUI arrests
ND ranks above most states in DUI arrests(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are thousands of registered drivers in North Dakota, and one in six have something in common: a DUI.

When it comes to DUI arrests, ND outranks most states. Many reports have the state either in the number one spot or in the top three.

“And we do have a lot of DUI arrests in North Dakota compared to other states, but very similar to our neighbors, Montana and South Dakota. We all do kind of have a high number of DUI arrests,” said Lauren Wahlman, Vision Zero public safety information program manager.

Trooper Tarek Chase with North Dakota Highway Patrol oversees the state’s field sobriety tests and drug recognition program. He says in any given year, there are anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 DUI arrests. Last year the number was 4,080. So far this year, it’s 2,714.

“Around a third to a half of all fatal crashes have alcohol involved. We don’t have statistics on drugs — we are still working on a way to have better drug-impaired statistics,” said Trooper Chase.

There is no exact answer as to why the state ranks so high for DUIs, but there are some educated guesses.

“I think some of it is speculation, but we are a very rural state. That may play a factor in some of this, just because we’re so spread out. Maybe part of it, too, is that socially acceptable aspect,” said Trooper Chase.

Wahlman says in smaller towns it can be harder to find ride shares, but there is always a safer option than drinking and driving.

“Best thing we can do is take personal responsibility and having a sober ride planned,” said Wahlman.

Penalties for DUI can be a $500 fine, a suspended license or even one year in prison.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Preston George
West Fargo elementary principal arrested
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death
Whistleblower Hotline: Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock
Death investigation graphic
Swimmer found dead in Devils Lake
Erin Stapleton was arrested following a crash damaging several objects.
UPDATE: Apartment damaged, trees knocked down in Fargo crash

Latest News

Court Generic
Grand Forks man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition
Styled With Strength Open in West Fargo
West Fargo Business for Domestic Abuse
The South Dakota Board of Regents is again looking for a tuition freeze for it’s six public...
SDBOR looking for another tuition freeze to keep costs low
"Gold Star Mothers" honors mothers who have lost a child during their service in the military.
‘Gold Star Mothers’ project marks four parents buried in Rugby
Walz gives an update on Spring Flooding
Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week