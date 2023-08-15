Cooking with Cash Wa
MN Senator tags butterflies at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center

U.S. Senator Tina Smith assists in monarch butterfly tagging at the Prairie Wetlands Learning...
U.S. Senator Tina Smith assists in monarch butterfly tagging at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls, MN on August 15, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith visted Fergus Falls on Tuesday, August 15, to tag monarch butterflies at The Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.

The tagging of monarch butterflies is a process that’s done so experts can learn more about the butterflies’ origins, timing, pace of migration, and even mortality rates during migration.

Smith was joined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to tour the facility and learn more about how it was funded through The Great American Outdoors Act, which Senator Smith helped pass back in 2020.

The Prairie Wetlands Learning Center works closely with the Fergus Falls School District and offers a variety of environmental education programs, interpretive programs and walks throughout the year. The Center also hosts teacher workshops and training sessions for wildlife professionals.

The Visitor Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and houses interpretive exhibits that provide information about the natural history of the 325 acres of native prairie and wetlands in Prairie Pothole Region. The Bluestem Store has nature-related books and gifts and is operated by the Friends of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.

The Center grounds are open dawn to dusk every day. For program schedules and to learn more, visit the Center’s website or call 218-998-4480.

