Local channels going off-air for maintenance work

Channels in the Northern Valley are expected to be off-air due to maintenance work.
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maintenance crews in the Blanchard area are currently working on power transmitters that will impact Channel 28 in Blanchard and Channel 30 in Grand Forks.

The outage will not impact viewers in the immediate Fargo area but some people may be impacted in the northern valley, and anyone connected to a cable system, which could include systems in Jamestown and Valley City.

Signals affected may include CBS, CW, H&I and NBC.

Tower work is currently in progress and service will hopefully be within a few hours.

