Grant County responds to anthrax outbreak in beef cattle

GRANT COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Cattle producers might want to think about vaccinating their herds for anthrax as the disease has been reported in two southwest North Dakota counties. Grant County has 15 cases, and one case has been confirmed in eastern Hettinger County.

Ranchers like Steve Bay say the outbreak has been a wake-up call.

“We’re monitoring our herd pretty close, as well as the neighbors’. And the anthrax cases, as far as I’m aware of, are quite a distance from us. So we’re going to get on the vaccination program, but we’re going to hold off until spring, that is technically supposed to be the best time,” said Bay.

When the conditions are right and herbivores ingest the spores, the outbreaks occur. Some cattle producers are experiencing losses, but the county is coming together to help.

“We have helped producers deal with the carcasses of these animals. To date, we’ve helped six producers bury 38 dead animals,” said Patrick Diehl, Grant County emergency manager.

He says vaccines are effective, but there is a large volume of people wanting them.

“We don’t have enough on hand. We’re ordering what we can as we can get it. And it just kind of came out of nowhere,” said Veterinarian Assistant Julie Kely.

She says they can get it within 24 hours sometimes, and it’s a priority for cattle that tested positive first.

The faster the animals are vaccinated the better.

“The vaccines usually take between five days and two weeks to reach a good efficacy, where the deaths no longer occur,” said Diehl.

The vet clinic didn’t carry the vaccine until they had their first case, and now the phone is ringing off the hook with questions about the disease.

“We’ve never, before this year, never really had questions about anthrax. This is the first year we’ve seen it here. So they’re asking what they should do, what to look for, signs that their cattle are sick, what causes it, where it comes from,” said Kely.

The vet clinic has resources that can be found on the Grant County NDSU Extension website, and mental health resources are available for ranchers who have lost their herds.

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says weather and soil conditions have contributed to the number of anthrax cases this year. Anthrax is caused by bacteria that can lie dormant in the ground for decades, then become active under ideal conditions, such as heavy rainfall, flooding and drought.

Vaccines must be given annually for the animals to stay protected against the disease.

