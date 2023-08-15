Former St. Olaf student suspected of mass casualty plot files motion to dismiss charges

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KARE 11) — The charges filed against Waylon Kurts, a 21-year-old former St. Olaf student and athlete, allege he conspired with another person to commit assault and threats of violence — as well as making terroristic threats.

Search warrants show police recovered empty ammunition boxes, an extended magazine and a hand-drawn map of a school building, leading a prosecutor to write, “Essentially, St. Olaf and the Northfield Police Department discovered that a student — Waylon Kurts — had been planning a mass casualty event.”

Now, in a motion to dismiss the charges accompanied by 500 pages of police reports, text message screenshots and other documents, Kurts’ attorney Paul Rogosheske has provided the court an alternative explanation for Kurts’ possessions and motivations, acknowledging he may have violated campus policy but did not break the law.

At the forefront of Rogosheske’s motions is the revelation that police were never able to find a “co-conspirator,” which would be required for prosecutors to continue with the first two counts of the criminal complaint.

Rogosheske included more than 200 pages of text message correspondence between Kurts and a 25-year-old friend of his from Vermont whom police presumable initially labeled a co-conspirator. The friends texted about their interest in listening to police radio transmissions, building rifles and shipping gun magazines, but there are no overt discussions of any plot.

That young man from Vermont has been questioned but hasn’t been charged with a crime.

“A person cannot conspire with themselves,” Rogoscheske wrote. “Conspiracy requires a collective criminal agreement and an overt act by one of the conspirators in furtherance of the criminal agreement.”

The case began when a school custodian found packaging for high-capacity magazines. Upon searching Kurts’ room, St. Olaf Public Safety found an extended magazine, empty ammo box, smoke grenade pouches, fireworks, a lock picking set and a hand-drawn map of the Skoglund Gym on campus.

Despite that, St. Olaf Director of Public Safety Derek Kruse wrote in an email to administrators and Northfield Police, “As no crime has been committed, Waylon has been temporarily suspended and trespassed from campus.”

Northfield police officer Michael Murphy-Smith reiterated that sentiment in his first police report by stating, “At the time of the search, there were no known threats or safety concerns.”

Rogoscheske points out that the line is redacted in a later copy of the same police report.

Kurts was subsequently arrested and charged, and his attorney Rogoscheske argues that there was no probable cause to do so.

According to Rogoscheske’s motion, Kurts is a recreational shooter and hunter. A Vermont State Patrol police report notes that Kurts’ father referred to his son as a “prepper,” which is someone who believes a catastrophic disaster or emergency is likely to occur in the future and makes active preparations for it.

Kurts wrote philosophies related to that in his notebook obtained by police.

“My mission statement is for my family to be fed, fueled and friendly in the face of fear. I am going to accomplish this by stockpiling food, setting up ways of harvesting renewable energy, and networking with my neighbors. I am trying to do this with my family, close friends, in Vermont, and neighbors in Vermont. And I am doing it because I am not confident that the system will be able to keep my family fed, fueled, and friendly. So I must take this burden into my hands,” Kurts wrote.

In his motion, here is how Rogoscheske explained or characterized the additional pieces of evidence prosecutors cite in the criminal complaint:

Shoot House plans: Ideas for constructing recreational plastic pellet airsoft shoot house for mock events.

Notes with police radio frequencies: Kurts has a ham radio license and has an interest in public radio frequencies such as these.

Gas mask: Purchased during the pandemic as a prank

Notebook writings with combat strategies and killing strategies: Self-defense and tactical material widely available on the internet.

The issues included in Rogoscheske’s motions will be argued at a Rice County court hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

The Rice County Attorney declined to comment.

