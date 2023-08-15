Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Cass Public Health to host back-to-school immunization clinics in August

Immunization awareness
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) is recognizing National Immunization Awareness Month, an annual observance in August that highlights the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages.

Children, teens, and young adults are typically required to receive immunizations before entering daycare, elementary, middle or high school, and even college. Kris Hayes, the FCPH Immunization Coordinator emphasizes the importance of on-time vaccinations by saying that they’re essential in protecting your child and family members from a number of serious diseases.

Before Kindergarten, it’s recommended children be immunized against nine different diseases:

  • chickenpox
  • diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP)
  • hepatitis B
  • measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)
  • polio

Before 7th grade, it’s recommended that children also receive vaccines to prevent bacterial meningitis as well as getting their booster shots for these once they reach 11th grade.

To assist families in child and teen up-to-date vaccinations, FCPH will hold back-to-school immunizations clinics on August 23 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m in Fargo. You can also receive immunizations during regular hours by appointment in the FCPH clinic, which can be reached at 701-241-1383. Additional details of the clinic are below:

  • Dates: Wednesday, August 23 & Thursday, 24
  • Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Location: main FCPH building, 1240 25th Street South, Fargo
  • Walk-ins are welcome
  • All recommended child and teen immunizations will be available.
  • Prior to attending an immunization clinic, parents are encouraged to contact their insurance company to verify coverage for immunizations provided by FCPH.
  • Additional information is available at FargoCassPublicHealth.com/immunizations

