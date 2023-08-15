Dog attack leaves Moorhead family in shock

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A peaceful day of yard work took a distressing turn for the Nelson family on August 12th, when a neighbor’s dog leaped over their backyard fence and attacked Jacob Nelson, leaving him with injuries.

The incident has left the family stunned and seeking answers, as they grapple with the aftermath of the traumatic event.

Jacob Nelson, along with his wife Callie and their six-year-old child, were going about basic yard work when their neighbor’s dog reportedly jumped just high enough on the fence, to attack Jacob.

The sudden and violent encounter left Jacob with facial injuries, requiring urgent medical attention. Callie Nelson, who was inside preparing dinner at the time, described the harrowing ordeal as emotionally taxing for the entire family.

“This has really been an emotional toll on him,” Callie Nelson revealed. “we’re just kind of at a loss.”

The Nelson’s say after the attack, the dog’s owner called out, “go get stitches and send me the bill.”

The family is grateful that the situation didn’t escalate further, given the presence of their young child during the incident.

According to Minnesota law, specifically Statute 347.22, the owner of a dog that inflicts harm is held liable for the attack. Despite this legal provision, the Nelsons claim they have not received any communication from the neighbor since the incident.

“It would be nice if they came and checked up on me.” Jacob Nelson said.

The road to recovery for Jacob promises to be challenging, as he faces multiple medical procedures and plastic surgery appointments. The family anticipates facing not only physical challenges but also the burden of lost wages and hours from work.

“It’s going to be hard.,” Jacob said. “We’re just going to take it one day at a time.”

A gofundme has been set up for the family to help with medical expenses. You can find a link to that here

